NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Bold Tyrese Haliburton Statement
On Thursday night, Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to a 111-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
While he scored just 14 points, the two-time All-Star nailed the game-winning shot.
Via The NBA: "debuts new signature shoe
debuts in the Finals
hits the game-winner
What a night for Tyrese Haliburton!"
A lot of people reacted to Haliburton's big shot, and one person who shared their thoughts was Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
Wade (via Wy Network By Dwyane Wade): "Haliburton is a f***ing superstar. I just witnessed one of the greatest games... This is one of the greatest games I've watched as a fan."
Haliburton's total stat line was 14 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
"Indiana’s Game 1 victory over Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals on ABC peaked with 11 million viewers at the end of the 4th quarter when Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning shot.
Game 1 averaged nearly 3 times more viewers than the next most-watched program on any other network last night.
Nearly half of all 18- to 34-year-olds who were watching TV last night were tuned in to the NBA Finals.
Game 1 generated more than 500 million views on social media - an all-time record."
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday in Oklahoma City.