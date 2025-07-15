NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James will be forever linked due to their legendary four-year run with the Miami Heat.
They made the NBA Finals in all four seasons that they were teammates (and won two titles).
Recently, Wade spoke about Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (via Wy Network by Dwyane Wade).
Wade: "Bronny, cold. I watch his movement. It's not saying he gonna be a 30 point a game scorer in the league, but bro, the kid can hoop. His bag is tough, dog. He got it all."
Fans will enjoy hearing Wade talk about Bronny (due to his connection with LeBron) and being one of the best 50 players of all time.
Bronny appeared in 27 games for the Lakers during his rookie season.
Right now, the 20-year-old is playing for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
He put up 17 points in Monday's game against the LA Clippers.
Via LakeShow Highlights: "Bronny James Highlights vs Clippers :
17 Points
6-10 FG
3-5 3PT
5 Rebounds
5 Assists
+5 +/-
Bronny was easily the best player on both ends for the Lakers tonight. When he comes off the floor the Lakers Summer League team, they just look really bad. And as soon as he is inserted back, the team gets life once again, very impressed by how much he grew his game confidence wise."
As for Wade, he spent 16 seasons playing for the Heat, Cavs and Bulls.
He won three titles (and made 13 All-Star Games).