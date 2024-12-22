NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Viral Bronny James Statement
Dwyane Wade is one of the best players in NBA history.
He is also (argubaly) the best teammate that LeBron James has ever had.
Recently, the three-time NBA Champion spoke about Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers (via his Dwyane Wade YouTube channel).
Wade: "Bring Bronny up. We want to see that... As a fan of the game, I'm not looking at the Lakers and saying they're gonna win a championship... We want to see Bronny. This is not a championship team. This is not a championship roster at this point."
Wade's comments got a lot of attention on social media.
Many NBA fans reacted.
@vindubeth: "This is an easy way to ruin Bronny's potential comeback. He's not ready for the NBA, let him build back his confidence in the G league for now."
@19_loading: "They’re literally in the Playoffs right now and D Wade wants to pull the plug and bring in G League players? Such an unserious take"
@DRtheSETTA: "Speak for yourself we can definitely win a championship"
Wade is most known for his legendary run with the Heat.
The Hall of Fame shooting guard also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons.
As for the Lakers, they defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 103-99 (on Friday) to improve to 16-12 in their first 28 games.
They are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
After a tough stretch, the Lakers have now won three games in a row.
Bronny has appeared in seven NBA games (and seven G League games).
He is currently with South Bay.