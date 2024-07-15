NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Posts Viral Photo With Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA at just 22.
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is currently playing for Team USA.
Recently, NBA legend Dwyane Wade visited the team in Las Vegas, and he posted a photo with Edwards (on July 9).
His post had over 7,000 likes and 640,000 impressions.
Wade captioned his post: "Coach Crean Disciples"
Edwards and Wade both played for head coach Tom Crean (in college).
Wade played for Crean at Marquette, and the team made the Final Four in 2003.
He then went on to have a Hall of Fame career.
The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 1,054 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Edwards spent one season in college at UGA (with Crean).
After his freshman year, he was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is coming off his fourth year in the NBA where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via Crean's X Post on November, 16, 2022: "I love this guy. Incredible heart , infectious personality and wants to WIN and be Great. @theantedwards_ has unlimited upside. @Timberwolves @NBA"
Edwards is playing in the Olympics for the first time in his career.
Wade won the Gold Medal in 2008 (and Bronze in 2004).