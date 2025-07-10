NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Angel Reese News
NBA 2K26 will come out on September 5, 2025.
The popular video game will feature several different covers, and one person who will receive the honor is Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.
Via WNBA (on July 9): "She’s got next.
Angel Reese is your #NBA2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete!"
One person who reacted to the news was Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade (via his Instagram story).
Wade wrote: "She's just getting started.. Congrts cover star and the debut of the sneakers went crazy 🔥 @angelreese5"
Reese had a legendary college career at LSU.
She was then selected with the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Sky.
Currently, the 23-year-old has averages of 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field in 18 games (this season).
Via Real Sports (on July 6): "Angel Reese is the first player in WNBA history to have back-to-back games with:
15+ PTS
15+ REB
5+ AST"
As for Wade, the 43-year-old is one of the best guards in NBA history.
He played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 games.
Via ESPN (in 2020): "⚡️ 13x All Star ⚡️ 3x NBA Champion ⚡️ NBA Finals MVP ⚡️ All-Star MVP ⚡️ No. 1 in points in @MiamiHEAT franchise history"