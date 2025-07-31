NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Chris Paul News
Chris Paul was once the best point guards in the NBA when he played for the New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers.
This past season, the 40-year-old was a productive role player for the San Antonio Spurs.
Paul has now signed with the Clippers (and will return to the franchise who he made five All-Star Games with).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 21): "Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN. Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season."
One person who reacted to the news was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade wrote (via his Instagram story): "Back at it! Congrats my guy on the return trip! @cp3"
Wade and Paul are notably good friends and played against each other 22 times.
Paul had the 15-7 advantage in those matchups.
Paul wrote to Wade (on January 17, 2020): "Man I swear they can’t keep you away from the game!! You’re barely retired and already out here making moves. Wishing you continued success and happiness my brother, happy birthday @DwyaneWade ✊🏾🙏🏾 #Brotherhood"
Paul finished last season with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He will join a Clippers team that lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.