NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To DeMar DeRozan's Instagram Post

Dwyane Wade left a comment on DeMar DeRozan's (Sacramento Kings) Instagram post.

Mar 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan (left) and Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (right) exchange jerseys after the game at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
DeMar DeRozan has been one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA over the last decade.

He is coming off his first year playing for the Sacramento Kings.

On Thursday, DeRozan made a post to Instagram (with NBA legend Dwyane Wade) that had over 15,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: "Compton-Chicago"

One person who left a comment on the post was Wade.

He wrote: "My guy 🤝"

May 15, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) looks to play a ball as Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) gives chase during the first quarter in game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Toronto Raptors won 116-89. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

DeRozan and Wade faced off 31 times over their careers.

In those matchups, Wade had the 20-11 advantage.

DeRozan finished his first year with the Kings averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.

The former USC guard has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs over 16 seasons.

He's made six NBA All-Star Games.

Via StatMuse (on February 10): "DeMar DeRozan tonight:

42 PTS (season-high)
7 REB
+21

Still a bucket-getter in Year 16."

As for Wade, the Hall of Fame shooting guard played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

He is most known for his legendary run with Miami where he won three titles.

Via StatMuse (in 2022): "Dwyane Wade leads the Heat in all-time

Points
Assists
Steals
Wins
Minutes
Playoff wins

Top ___ SG of all-time."

The Kings missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.

