NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Heat-Clippers Trade
Norman Powell is an extremely talented scorer, who is coming off an outstanding season for the LA Clippers.
On Monday, the Miami Heat made a trade with the Clippers (and Utah Jazz) to acquire Powell.
Via the Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired guard Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade in which Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a Clippers 2027 second round pick go to the Utah Jazz and John Collins joins the Clippers."
One person who reacted to the post from the Heat was Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
His comment had over 1,000 likes in seven hours.
He wrote: "That’s my guy 🤝"
Considering Wade is the most beloved player in franchise history, fans will likely enjoy seeing that he is endorsing the trade.
Powell finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports: "Really like what the addition of Norman Powell can do for Tyler Herro
He just needs help offensively to take some attention off him for pockets
Powell’s scoring punch and shooting definitely does that
I think Tyler benefits most from this"
The Heat were the first 10th seed in NBA history to make the playoffs.
However, they got swept by Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.