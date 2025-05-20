NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Jayson Tatum News
Earlier this month, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum went down with a season-ending injury in Game 4 against the New York Knicks.
The All-Star forward will now have a long road to recovery that will likely lead to him missing most (if not all) of the 2025-26 season.
Via The Boston Celtics on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
Many people reacted to the news of Tatum's injury, and one person who shared his thoughts was Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade (via his Youtube Chanel): "Jayson Tatum went down. You don't want to see anyone go down. You definitely don't want to see the stars of our league go down... Sending obviously love to Jayson Tatum as he's getting on his pace to get back to recovery. His story is not over, it's continuing to be written and this is a part of it, unfortunately."
Many people will likely enjoy hearing Wade (who is one of the best 50 players of all time) send his love to Tatum.
The 2024 NBA Champion finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Following his injury, the Celtics lost to the Knicks in Game 6 of the second round.