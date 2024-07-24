NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Joel Embiid Video
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is playing for Team USA who will participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Monday, Team USA defeated Germany by a score of 92-88 to win their final exhibition game.
Embiid finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range.
During the game, Embiid had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via USA Basketball: "JOEL EMBIID, ARE YOU SERIOUS? 😱"
Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade reacted to the highlight.
His post (on X) had over 1,000 likes and 100,000 impressions.
Wade wrote: "🔥🔥🔥 Let’s go!"
Team USA was also led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James who finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8/11 from the field.
Embiid is coming off his eighth season playing in the NBA (all with the 76ers).
The 2023 MVP finished the year with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
However, the 76ers lot to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for Wade, he is among the best shooting guards of all time and is most known for his time with the Miami Heat.
He won three NBA Championships and retired after the 2019 season.