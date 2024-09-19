NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Vince Carter Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets made the big announcement that they will retire Vince Carter's jersey on January 25.
The Nets will host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on the night of the ceremony.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "Come fly with us.
The date has been set for @mrvincecarter15 ’s big night!"
Thousands of people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade's post had over 700 likes and 75,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Wade wrote: "15 in the rafters. Congrats my guy @mrvincecarter15 🫡"
Wade and Carter faced off 45 times over their NBA careers.
In those matchups, Wade had a commanding 29-16 record.
Carter spent 22 seasons in the NBA (five with the New Jersey Nets).
He made eight NBA All-Star Games with the Nets and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages were 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,541 regular season games.
Via Ballislife.com: "In case you didn't know how ridiculous Vince Carter's highlights were with the Nets!
51 PTS, 8 REB (23/24 FT)
46 PTS, 16 REB, 10 AST, 7 3PT
43 PTS, 14 REB, 7 3PT, 5 AST
45 PTS, 7 3PT, 4 STL
37 PTS, 9 3PT, 4 STL
30 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB, 4 BLK"
As for Wade, the Hall of Famer retired after the 2019 season.