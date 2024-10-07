NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Viral LeBron James Instagram Post
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 118-114 in their second preseason game.
However, all of the focus was on LeBron and Bronny James, who made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to share the floor together.
Via Bleacher Report: "LEBRON AND BRONNY JAMES BECOME 1ST FATHER-SON DUO TO PLAY TOGETHER IN NBA HISTORY 🔥👏"
After the game, LeBron made a post to Instagram that had over two million likes in four hours.
One person who left a comment was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
His comment had nearly 5,000 likes in four hours.
Wade wrote: "🫡 👑"
In addition to Wade being among the best five shooting guards of all time, he was also teammates with James on the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The superstar duo notably led the Heat to the NBA Finals for four straight years (2011-14).
They won two titles in that span.
James finished Sunday's loss to the Suns with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
Bronny had two rebounds in 13 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers will resume action on Thursday evening when they face off against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Following their six preseason games, the Lakers will open up the regular season when they host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.