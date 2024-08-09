NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Steph Curry's Historic Game
On Thursday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had his best game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The future Hall of Famer went off for 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Team USA had been losing for the entire game, but Curry's dominance helped them come away with a 95-91 victory to advance to the Gold medal round.
Via Bleacher Report: "TEAM USA SURVIVES VS. SERBIA TO ADVANCE TO THE GOLD MEDAL GAME 🇺🇸🤯
Steph: 36 PTS, 8 REB Embiid 19 PTS, 8-11 FG LeBron: 16 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST
USA VS. FRANCE FOR THE GOLD SATURDAY 🥇"
Following the game, NBA legend Dwyane Wade (who was commentating for NBC) sent out a post on X with his reaction to Curry's historic performance.
Wade's post had over 9,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in less than four hours.
Wade Wrote: "Thank you CHEF CURRY 🔥"
Curry's 36 points were one shy of Carmelo Anthony's record.
Via USA Basketball Communications: "Stephen Curry put on a signature shooting performance in the USA's semifinal win against Serbia. He scored 36 points (12-19 FG, 9-14 3FG), the second-most points by an American at the Olympics. Carmelo holds the record with 37 points against Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics."
As for Wade, he competed in two Olympics.
He helped Team USA win the Gold medal in 2008 (and Bronze in 2004).