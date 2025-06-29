NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reveals Thoughts On Boston Celtics Trade
Last week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers had made a trade.
As part of the deal, the Celtics landed Anfernee Simons.
Via Charania: "Portland makes an aggressive move to re-acquire Jrue Holiday, who the franchise originally received from Milwaukee in the Damian Lillard trade in 2023 and later moved to Boston for a deal that included two first-round picks to Blazers. Anfernee Simons joins Boston on an expiring contract."
One person who reacted to the news was Miami Heat legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Dwyane Wade (h/t ClutchPoints).
Wade (via Wy Network by Dwyane Wade): "What I love about the Celtics, is getting this young guy who could fill it up. Anfernee can fill it up... We know that he can do it in bunches, he has a lot of Dame in him. Obviously, Dame was his mentor... I love the fact that they just grabbed a young fella to insert some energy into that team."
Simons had spent each of his first seven seasons playing for the Trail Blazers.
The former IMG Academy star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via StatMuse: "Anfernee Simons last two seasons:
— 20.6 PPG
— 5.1 APG
— 3.2 3PM
The newest Boston Celtic."
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.