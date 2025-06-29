NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reveals Thoughts On Boston Celtics Trade

“What I love about the Celtics, is getting this young guy who could fill it up. Anfernee can fill it up… he has a lot of Dame in him.” @DwyaneWade comments on the Celtics acquiring Anfernee Simons from the Trailblazers.



Are the Celtics still contenders next year? 👀🍀 pic.twitter.com/Bd7gp4aN2N