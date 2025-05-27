NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Player Of All Time
Dwyane Wade is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
The Miami Heat legend helped the franchise win three titles from 2006-13.
Recently, Wade revealed that Michael Jordan is his greatest player of all time.
That said, he gave a very thoughtful answer about the GOAT debate.
Wade Via Pardon My Take: "It doesn't matter who's my GOAT. I'm 43-years-old. I grew up in Michael Jordan era, I played with LeBron James. I can pick anyone I want.... My vision of playing the basketball came from Michael Jordan... LeBron James is arguably a GOAT. He's the GOAT to a generation... I'm not gonna have an argument with somebody that comes up to me and says LeBron James is their goat... There's multiple GOATS in this game... I played the game of basketball because of Michael Jordan."
Wade, being who he is, offers a fantastic perspective to a long debate.
He also has the experience of playing next to James (and watching Jordan as a kid).
Therefore, it makes sense why he would pick his hero (over his friend and peer).
Wade played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 13-time NBA All-Star retired after the 2018-19 season.
Via Heat Lead: "Dwyane Wade in the 2006 NBA Finals
34.7 PPG
7.8 RPG
3.8 APG
2.7 SPG
1.0 BPG
46 FG%
FMVP
He was doing all of this in his 3rd season in the league."