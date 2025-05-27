Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Player Of All Time

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade revealed his greatest player of all time.

Jun 13, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade speaks at a postgame press conference following game four against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center. The Heat defeated the Spurs 109-93. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade speaks at a postgame press conference following game four against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center. The Heat defeated the Spurs 109-93. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.

The Miami Heat legend helped the franchise win three titles from 2006-13.

Oct 30, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Recently, Wade revealed that Michael Jordan is his greatest player of all time.

That said, he gave a very thoughtful answer about the GOAT debate.

Wade Via Pardon My Take: "It doesn't matter who's my GOAT. I'm 43-years-old. I grew up in Michael Jordan era, I played with LeBron James. I can pick anyone I want.... My vision of playing the basketball came from Michael Jordan... LeBron James is arguably a GOAT. He's the GOAT to a generation... I'm not gonna have an argument with somebody that comes up to me and says LeBron James is their goat... There's multiple GOATS in this game... I played the game of basketball because of Michael Jordan."

Wade, being who he is, offers a fantastic perspective to a long debate.

He also has the experience of playing next to James (and watching Jordan as a kid).

Therefore, it makes sense why he would pick his hero (over his friend and peer).

Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) and guard Dwyane Wade (3) speak during a press conference after game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wade played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 13-time NBA All-Star retired after the 2018-19 season.

Via Heat Lead: "Dwyane Wade in the 2006 NBA Finals

34.7 PPG
7.8 RPG
3.8 APG
2.7 SPG
1.0 BPG
46 FG%
FMVP

He was doing all of this in his 3rd season in the league."

