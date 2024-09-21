Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Chris Paul

NBA legend Dwyane Wade made a post about San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul.

January 11, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) meets with Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) following the 104-90 loss at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

Last year (his 19th season), he was still a productive role player for the Golden State Warriors.

The 39-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games (18 starts).

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

On Saturday, NBA legend Dwyane Wade posted a photo of Paul working out with his son (Zaire).

Wade captioned the post with a nice message: "One of the greatest PGs to ever play the Game of Basketball is entering his 20th season‼️ What he continues to give the next wave of hoopers is what I’m most impressed with🫡"

Notable people also reacted to the post.

DeAndre Jordan: "Point 🐐"

Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Zaire: "🤝🏾"

David Alexander: "🔥🔥🔥"

Matt Barnes, Carmelo Anthony, Trae Young, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Carlos Boozer, Jamal Crawford, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum were among the NBA players to like the post.

Feb 3, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (9) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, Paul signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

While they are not expected to be a serious contender, he will get a chance to help in the development of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3, left) shakes hands with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1, right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As for Wade, he is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.

The Hall of Famer played 17 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

