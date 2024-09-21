NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Chris Paul
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
Last year (his 19th season), he was still a productive role player for the Golden State Warriors.
The 39-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games (18 starts).
On Saturday, NBA legend Dwyane Wade posted a photo of Paul working out with his son (Zaire).
Wade captioned the post with a nice message: "One of the greatest PGs to ever play the Game of Basketball is entering his 20th season‼️ What he continues to give the next wave of hoopers is what I’m most impressed with🫡"
Notable people also reacted to the post.
DeAndre Jordan: "Point 🐐"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Zaire: "🤝🏾"
David Alexander: "🔥🔥🔥"
Matt Barnes, Carmelo Anthony, Trae Young, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Carlos Boozer, Jamal Crawford, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum were among the NBA players to like the post.
Over the offseason, Paul signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
While they are not expected to be a serious contender, he will get a chance to help in the development of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
As for Wade, he is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.
The Hall of Famer played 17 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.