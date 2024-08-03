NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Instagram Message To Dennis Schroder
On Friday, Germany and France faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Germany won by a score of 85-71 to improve to a perfect 3-0 in the tournament.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder was fantastic and finished with 26 points, four rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 10/17 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
Via The NBA: "Dennis Schroder & Franz Wagner combine for 52 PTS moving Germany to 3-0 in Group B play! 🇩🇪
Schroder: 26 PTS, 9 AST, 4 REB, 4 3PM Wagner: 26 PTS (8-15 FGM), 5 REB, 8-8 FTM"
NBA legend Dwyane Wade (who was calling the game for NBC) made a post to his Instagram story for Schroder.
Wade wrote: "Hoopers love
@ds17_fg 🫡 He went crazy tonite"
Schroder is coming off another productive season where he appeared in 80 games for the Toronto Raptors and (Nets).
He averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
The 30-year-old has been fantastic during the Olympics.
Via StatMuse: "Dennis Schroder in the group phase:
19.7 PPG
9.0 APG (1st)
1.7 SPG
On 55/41/100% shooting."
Schroder has played 11 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets (in addition to the Nets and Raptors).
His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 767 regular season games.