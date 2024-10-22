NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Instagram Message To Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players in NBA history.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.
Recently, Paul Fabritz posted a clip to Instagram of Irving doing a move he learned from NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Via Fabritz: "D Wade really the CEO of that overhead pickup with the swing step 🔥. He used it on primary defenders or help side defenders. In transition or in traffic!
If you guarded it perfectly he just decelerated on 1 foot and went straight vertical with a highly accurate bail out floater.
Cold."
Wade then responded to the clip with a message for Irving.
Wade wrote (via his Instagram story): "I got it from my pops 🫡@kyrieirving"
Wade and Irving faced off 17 times over their careers.
In those matchups, Wade had a 12-5 record.
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He is going into his 14th season in the league and has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
The eight-time NBA All-Star won the 2016 title with the Cavs.
As for Wade, he played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
The Hall of Fame shooting guard won three NBA Championships with the Heat.
He was named as the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.