NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Instagram Message To LeBron James
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story for a new Hennessy ad.
The clip got a lot of attention due to the fact that James was reading a book called "The First Page."
Via Basketball On X: "In an ad for Hennessy, LeBron James is trolling fans by reading a book called “The First Page” while being on the first page. 😅"
Thousands of fans reacted on social media, and one person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade wrote: "🤣🤣🤣 I love what you did here @kingjames"
The ad was likely designed to make fun of the fact that fans over the years have pointed out that James is always photoed reading the first page of a book.
A lot of people left great responses to the ad.
Via @JMethodz92: "Bron’s vision is truly unmatched. He sees everything on and off the court 🤣"
VIa Hennessy: "👀📖"
Via @chasekr8: "I like how self aware LeBron is about his corny tendencies"
Via Lakers Lead: "LeGoat trolling 💀💀"
Via @jbondwagon: "BRUH THE MEME CAME TO LIFE"
Via @valerieomgomg: "Dad Era Bron might be the funniest NBA player in history"
Wade and James were teammates for four seasons on the Miami Heat.
They helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals four times (and win two titles).
At the end of Wade's career, the two had a brief stint together on the Cleveland Cavaliers.