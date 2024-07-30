NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Instagram Message To RJ Barrett
On Tuesday morning, Canada and Australia faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Canada won by a score of 93-83 to advance to 2-0 (Australia dropped to 1-1).
Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett was fantastic and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
An incredible photo of Barrett and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade (who is doing the NBC broadcast) was captured during the game.
Via The Shift: "This photo of RJ Barrett and Dwyane Wade 🔥🔥 THE CANADIAN MEN ARE 2-0 AT THE OLYMPICS."
Wade then reposted the photo to his Instagram story with a message.
Wade wrote: "@rjbarrett has been hooping hooping 🫡"
Barrett is coming off a season where he was traded (via the New York Knicks) to the Raptors.
He finished the year with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via HoopsHype: "RJ Barrett is the Olympic MVP as of now, per HoopsHype's Global Rating."
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
He has played five seasons for the Raptors and Knicks.
His career averages are 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 329 regular season games.