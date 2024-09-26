NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Message To Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
Before dealing with injuries that derailed the prime of his career, he made three NBA All-Star Games and won an MVP in his first four seasons.
On Thursday, the NBA legend announced he is retiring from basketball (in an Instagram post).
Via Bleacher Report: "BREAKING: Derrick Rose has announced that after 15 NBA seasons, he is retiring from basketball. 🌹"
People all over the NBA world reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
Wade's post had over 3,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in less than on hour.
Wade wrote: "One of the most electrifying players the game has ever seen. Appreciate everything you brought to the game, DRose 🫡👑"
Wade and Rose faced off 26 times over their careers.
In those matchups, Wade went 15-11, and he helped the Miami Heat defeat the Chicago Bulls in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.
Rose's best tenure came with the Bulls where he spent the first eight seasons of his career.
He would then go on to play for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.
The 35-year-old was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and played 15 seasons.
As for Wade, the three-time NBA Champion played 17 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
He was briefly teammates with Rose on the Cavs in 2017.
Wade retired after the 2018-19 season.