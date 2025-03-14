NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Shares Advice For Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony is one of the best basketball players of all time.
The NBA legend is a finalist to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame (class of 2025).
In a recent episode of his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn), Anthony asked Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for advice on being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Wade: "That's the moment where it's really, really stamped... It ain't even like 300 players in the Hall of Fame. When you're on that stage... Take a deep breath... We want to feel it. Tell us the journey. Tell us what we don't know about Carmelo Anthony because it's a lot that the media has controlled the narrative about you. What don't we know? How did you become this? How did you get here? It's going to feel so good dog. I can't wait to see you there. I can't wait to see you on that stage, brother."
Anthony was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.
While he never got an NBA title, the ten-time All-Star won the 2003 National Championship (and three Olympic Gold medals).
He played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers over 19 NBA seasons.
Anthony had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 regular season games.
He also appeared in 83 NBA playoff games (77 starts).