NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sticks Up For Lakers Rookie Bronny James

Dwyane Wade spoke about Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Ben Stinar

Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is one of the best five shooting guards in NBA history.

He won all three of his NBA Championships with the Miami Heat.

Two of his titles came when he was teammates with (current Los Angeles Lakers superstar) LeBron James.

Dec 10, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) exchange jerseys after the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Recently, Wade stuck up for LeBron's son (Bronny) on his podcast.

Wade on Bronny: "One thing I noticed about what's going on with Bronny James right now is just like his father, Bronny James is good for business... Every show has a segment about Bronny James. The 55th pick in the draft... Ya'll don't cover guys who's in the NBA making way more bread than him who potential was supposed to be higher than him... Or that may not even be in the NBA no more... Ya'll don't cover them and talk about them the way that ya'll talk about Bronny James... He is good for all of you guys. All the network's business... Ya'll should be thankful for him... I'm looking at this, and I'm like, man, why is the narrative always so negative when it comes to this young man? Can we ever talk about anything positive when it comes to what he's overcome?"

Bronny has appeared in 17 NBA games for the Lakers.

He is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range.

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) checks in for forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Bronny has been excellent in the G League.

He is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in five regular season games.

