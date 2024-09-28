Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Surprised By Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Post

Dwyane Wade commented on Carmelo Anthony's Instagram post.

Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA former player Carmelo Anthony and Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony are two of the most popular players in NBA history.

While they were never teammates in the NBA, they played together on Team USA in 2004 and 2008.

Recently, Anthony made a post to Instagram with a clip of him playing golf in Australia.

Anthony captioned the post: "Good wine is a game changer🏌🏾‍♂️#STAYME7O"

One person to leave a comment on the post was Wade.

Wade wrote: "I can’t believe my eyes. You golfing!!??"

Dwyane Wade's IG Comment
Considering they are two of the most notable NBA superstars of all time, many fans will likely love seeing the interaction.

Wade and Anthony faced off 36 times over their careers.

In those matchups, Anthony had a 20-16 record.

A lot of people reacted to Anthony's golf game in the comments.

Former NFL star Victor Cruz: "Love to see it my brother!"

Jack Youden: "We should have just gone fishing"

Samantha Baker: "Oh you golfing now??"

Former NBA player DJ Augustin: "🔥🔥🔥"

@tybr44: "lol how many golf ball’s was lost in making this video"

@thatpattyd: "That’s my hometown! Hope you enjoyed Melbourne"

@kayytheactor: "My dawg golfing? 😂😂🔥🔥 I gotta learn now myself"

Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The future Hall of Famer had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.

