NBA Legend Rips 2K25 For Kevin Durant's Rating
Kevin Durant still remains one of the best players in the NBA at 35.
He is coming off another stellar season for the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
That said, NBA 2K25 rated Durant as a 94 overall in the new game.
Via NBA 2K: "Kevin Durant is the 9th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 94 OVR! ☀️"
Many people disagreed with the rating, and one person who sent out a post was NBA legend Kevin Garnett.
Garnett (via his Instagram story): "Hey 2k @nba2k yall hella bogushhh for that bro is a walking bucket!! Frfr..bro at least a 97.. tf ... get it right."
Considering Durant's style of play is perfect for a video game, Garnett makes a great point that he should at least have been given a 97.
Durant has averaged at least 25.3 points per contest in every season except for his rookie year.
His career averages are 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,061 games.
The two-time NBA Champion has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets over his 16 seasons.
As for Garnett, the Hall of Fame forward spent 21 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.