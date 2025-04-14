NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama
Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the best centers in NBA history.
Recently, the Houston Rockets legend was seen sitting with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
In a recent interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, Olajuwon was asked about Wembanyama.
Olajuwon: "He's very approachable. Very humble, so I was very, very impressed the way he carried himself. We was just talking about his blood clot. Now, he's ready. It was a very nice interaction."
Wembanyama finished his second season in the NBA with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per conetst while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft (and made the 2024 All-Star Game).
Via OptaSTATS: "Victor Wembanyama led the NBA in blocks this season despite playing in 56.1% of the @spurs games.
He's the first player in NBA history to lead the league in one of the five major stat categories (PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK) despite playing in less than 75% of his team's games."
As for Olajuwon, he spent 17 seasons playing for the Rockets (and one with the Torotno Raptors).
His career averages were 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field in 1,238 games.
He won two NBA Championships (and the 1994 MVP Award).
Via @CookedBySteph: "Hakeem Olajuwon’s Legendary Playoff run in 1995
1st round: 35 PPG, 8.6 RPG 2.6 BLK, 57% FG
2nd round: 29.6 PPG, 9 RPG, 2.3 BLK, 51% FG
WCF: 35.3 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 4.2 BLK, 56% FG
Finals: 32.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.0 BLK, 50% FG"