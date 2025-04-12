NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Calls Out LeBron James Before Rockets-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Houston Rockets (at home) in California.
Before the game, LeBron James was seen warming up on the court without a shirt on.
Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas shared a strong opinion of the clip.
Thomas (h/t House of Highlights): "I just totally, 100% object to this. If I was the GM or coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. We are a professional NBA league. We ain't summer league, we ain't at the YMCA... I just think the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much."
Many fans reacted to the words from Thomas on social media.
@GFL1997: "Isaiah Thomas upset at LeBron warming up without a shirt is wild"
@LakersLead: "Isiah Thomas hating on LeBron for warming up without a shirt on 🥱
Dudes will do anything to criticize Bron 😐"
@Gemthemaverick: "WAIT, why is Isiah Thomas that mad about Lebron shooting around with no shirt on?! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"
@TCIIIESQ: "Wait is Isiah Thomas serious????? He up there mad b/c LeBron is warming up without a shirt on??? Fam…..it’s no way he serious right now."
@casualtakeking: "Isiah Thomas is almost in tears because LeBron is warming up before the game with no shirt on. 😭"
James comes into the night with averages of 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 69 games.