NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Makes Bold Detroit Lions Statement

Isiah Thomas has high hopes for the Detroit Lions this season.

Ben Stinar

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) takes the field for warm up before a preseason game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) takes the field for warm up before a preseason game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Sunday evening, the Detroit Lions will play their first game of the NFL season when they visit the Los Angeles Rams in California.

Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Detroit Pistons legend) Isiah Thomas shared that he has high hopes for the Lions this season.

Thomas wrote: "Bears, Lions, Raiders and Sean Payton is my current favorite @NFL coach i got the Lions in the Superbowl this year"

Fans reacted to his post on X.

Via @DarrenSmithNFL: "Only to lose to the Chiefs. Let THAT be known too Zeke!"

Via @WesleyTyroneDi1: "Let it be known Zeke!!"

Via @ReginaldDeClue1: "They were definitely on the cusp last year... I can see why you are fans of those squads..."

Via @BrianKWheelerSr: "Wise pick, Zeke."

Via @ImDaRealAni: "Vikings are winning the division."

Fans of Detroit sports will likely love to see that Thomas is supporting the Lions.

He is one of the best players in NBA history.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star spent 13 seasons with the Pistons and helped them win two NBA Championships.

Unknown Date; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons guard #11 ISIAH THOMAS in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1992 Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The Lions are coming off an excellent season where they went 12-5 and won the NFC North.

They made the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season and beat the Los Angles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first two rounds.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) chases Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during their football game Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eventually, the Lions lost to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Based on last season, it's possible that Thomas' prediction could end up coming true.

