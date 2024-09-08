NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Makes Bold Detroit Lions Statement
On Sunday evening, the Detroit Lions will play their first game of the NFL season when they visit the Los Angeles Rams in California.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Detroit Pistons legend) Isiah Thomas shared that he has high hopes for the Lions this season.
Thomas wrote: "Bears, Lions, Raiders and Sean Payton is my current favorite @NFL coach i got the Lions in the Superbowl this year"
Fans reacted to his post on X.
Via @DarrenSmithNFL: "Only to lose to the Chiefs. Let THAT be known too Zeke!"
Via @WesleyTyroneDi1: "Let it be known Zeke!!"
Via @ReginaldDeClue1: "They were definitely on the cusp last year... I can see why you are fans of those squads..."
Via @BrianKWheelerSr: "Wise pick, Zeke."
Via @ImDaRealAni: "Vikings are winning the division."
Fans of Detroit sports will likely love to see that Thomas is supporting the Lions.
He is one of the best players in NBA history.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star spent 13 seasons with the Pistons and helped them win two NBA Championships.
The Lions are coming off an excellent season where they went 12-5 and won the NFC North.
They made the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season and beat the Los Angles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first two rounds.
Eventually, the Lions lost to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.
Based on last season, it's possible that Thomas' prediction could end up coming true.