NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Makes Bold Kevin Durant Statement
On Wednesday evening, Kevin Durant continued his hot start to the new season when the Phoenix Suns beat the Miami Heat by a score of 115-112.
Durant finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "KD this season:
27.8 PPG
6.8 RPG
1.4 BPG
55/42/81%
The best player on the 1st seed in the West"
After the game, Detroit Pistons legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Isiah Thomas sent out a post about Durant.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in five hours.
Thomas: "The most skilled and complete scorer ever! @KDTrey5 is efficient at every scoring level and a very underrated defender."
Durant's full averages are 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Suns are 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season.
Via StatMamba: "Nobody has more 30-point games this season than Kevin Durant 🪣"
Following the Heat, the Suns will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Durant is in his third season as a member of the Suns.
Last year, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in four games).