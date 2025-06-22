NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Makes Feelings Clear About Kevin Durant Trade
Since the middle of the 2024-25 season, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant had been mentioned in trade rumors.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that a deal had finally been made.
Via Charania: "Reporting for ESPN NBA Countdown on how Kevin Durant landed with the Houston Rockets:"
Following the news, Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas made his feelings clear about the deal.
Thomas (via House of Highlights): "I actually love the move for Houston. When you look at Ime and you look at KD, these are two of my favorite people... He and KD getting together in Houston... Houston now becomes one of the bigger teams in the west, KD can go back to his natural position which is small forward... I really like what they've got... I love the deal."
The Rockets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Say what you want about Kevin Durant's age: He is at worst a top 25 player and at best top 7. Still an elite 3-point shooter. Still an elite isolation creator. Massive acquisition for the Rockets that addresses areas of need. And Houston still has assets to make more moves."
Durant has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors over 18 NBA years.
He was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft (out of Texas).