NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Reacts To Angel Reese History
Angel Reese has gotten off to a strong start to her WNBA career.
The Chicago Sky star is currently in the middle of a historic stretch.
On Sunday, the team lost to the Las Vegas Aces by a score of 77-75.
That said, Reese finished with 11 points, 22 rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/16 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Ballislife.com: "Angel Reese grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds vs the Aces!
Last 3 Games
11 PTS, 22 REB (11 ORB)
13 PTS, 20 REB (7 ORB)
19 PTS, 20 REB (10 ORB)"
Many people have reacted to her rebounding numbers on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Detroit Pistons legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Isiah Thomas.
Via The WNBA: "Unchartered territory.
Angel Reese is the only WNBA player EVER to record three consecutive 20+ REB games 🔥"
Thomas responded: "Let it be known"
Reese came into the day with averages of 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field.
With the loss, the Sky fell to 11-18 in their first 29 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the WNBA.
They will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Washington Mystics.
As for Thomas, he is one of the best point guards of all time and spent his entire 13-year career with the Pistons.
The 12-time All-Star led the franchise to two NBA Championships.