NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Reacts To Caitlin Clark History
Caitlin Clark had a lot of expectations coming into the WNBA after being selected with the first pick in the 2024 draft by the Indiana Fever.
So far, she has lived up to the massive expectations.
On Sunday afternoon, the Fever hosted the Seattle Storm in Indianapolis.
They dominated in the fourth quarter to come away with a 92-75 victory.
Clark finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
She also made history.
Via ESPN: "CAITLIN CLARK: RECORD BREAKER 🔥
Most dimes by a rookie in WNBA history, passing Ticha Penicheiro‼️"
Many people reacted to the news on social media and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Detroit Pistons legend) Isiah Thomas.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 30,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Thomas wrote: "Let it be known that only a special few in our game's history can score while assisting teammates."
Clark had come into the day with averages of 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 27 games.
With the victory over Seattle, the Fever improved to 13-15 in their first 28 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the WNBA playoff bracket.
On Saturday, they will play their next game when they visit the Minnesota Lynx.