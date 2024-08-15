NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Sends Bold Message To Magic Johnson
Former Detroit Pistons superstar Isiah Thomas is one of the best point guards of all time.
One of the best eras of the NBA is when Thomas and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson were going up against one another during the primes of their career.
On Wednesday, Johnson celebrated his 65th birthday.
Via NBA History: "5x NBA Champion. 3x #KiaMVP. 12x NBA All-Star.
Happy 65th Birthday to one of the best to ever do it, @MagicJohnson!"
Many people made posts on social media, and one person who sent out a message was Thomas.
His post had over 4,000 likes and 140,000 impressions.
Thomas wrote: "Happy Birthday to my friend @MagicJohnson the best Point Gaurd the world has ever known!"
That's high praise coming from Thomas, who could also have a case to be in the best point guard of all time conversation.
Thomas and Johnson faced off 28 times over their legendary careers.
Johnson went 16-12 in those games, and they each went 1-1 in their NBA Finals matchups.
Thomas played all 13 seasons of his career with the Pistons.
He led them to two NBA Championships and made 12 All-Star Games.
His career averages are 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
On the other hand, Johnson (who played all 13 seasons with the Lakers) won five NBA Championships and three MVPs.
His career averages are 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.