NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Sends Social Media Message To Julius Erving
Isiah Thomas is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer retired after the 1993-94 season (he spent his entire 13-year career with the Detroit Pistons).
That said, Thomas is very active on social media.
He recently sent out a post (via X) that had over 20,000 likes and 5.7 million impressions.
@HoopMixOnly wrote: "“Drop LeBron James in 1975 and he’d win 15 straight championships”
Agree or disagree?"
Thomas wrote: "I find it comical and laughable how some not all people think this is the first generation of basketball players that athletically could run and jump. I'm not sure he would be the best athlete in 1975
all things being equal."
One person responded to his post with a comment about basketball legend Julius Erving.
@HurlbutHuddle: "Dr. J was the best athlete in 1975 pro basketball."
Thomas then responded with a message by tagging Erving on X.
Thomas wrote: "Let it be known @JuliusErving"
Erving was one of the most exciting players in NBA (and ABA) history.
He finished his career with averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field.
The 16-time All-Star won the 1983 NBA Championship (in addition to two ABA titles).
As for Thomas, the two-time NBA Champion had career averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 979 games.
He made 12 NBA All-Star Games.