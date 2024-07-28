NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Sparks Social Media Discussion With Intriguing Question
Isiah Thomas is one of the best players in NBA history.
After a legendary two-year college career with the Indiana Hoosiers, he went on to be among the best point guards in the NBA.
Thomas is currently one of the most active former players on X.
Recently, he sent out a question that sparked a discussion.
His post had over 55,000 impressions and nearly 200 comments in six hours.
Thomas wrote: "Has the emphasis on 3pt shooting decreased the need to be a freak athlete in the NBA?"
X User @mariohostios responded: "I dunno, today's game requires more lateral move and range. 6'9" guys have to be able to cover ground quickly in all directions."
X User @CelticsForum0 responded: "At least temporarily a window has opened for less athletic guys because they can shoot. But probably what will happen is the freaks will grow up learning to shoot too. They have to adapt so they will"
X User @UrbnRadioNation responded: "3 point shooting has eliminated the traditional power forward. Interesting experiment this season with the Sixers. Either Paul George or Caleb Martin will play the 4."
X User @RezBallPod Responded: "No. I think the freak athlete still remains what scouts are looking for and would bet on teaching 1 or 2 NBA skills. Just from a practical standpoint the freak athlete is incredibly rare which is why they get emphasized and given more chances to succeed"
Thomas played 13 seasons (all with the Detroit Pistons) and won two NBA Championships.