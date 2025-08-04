Fastbreak

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Was Wrong About Ben Simmons

Isiah Thomas spoke about Ben Simmons when he was on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons was once among the best players in the NBA when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In three out of his first four seasons, Simmons made the NBA All-Star Game.

That said, his tenure with the franchise imploded after the 2020-21 season.

Back in 2021, Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas did an interview with Shaquille O'Neal (via NBA on TNT).

Thomas made a lot of good points about how the 76ers could have handled the situation with Simmons better.

That said, the Detroit Pistons legend also said he would be willing to trade for Simmons (if he were another team).

Thomas: "I absolutely trade for Ben Simmons... To me, Ben Simmons is not a broken player. He was their best defender, he was an All-Star and he led them in assists."

While Thomas (in the interview) brought up a lot of good points, Simmons has been unable to return to anywhere close to his All-Star form.

The 76ers traded the former LSU to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022.

After part of four seasons with the franchise, he was bought out of his contract earlier this year (and finished the season with the LA Clippers).

Via Legion Hoops (on February 8): "The Ben Simmons Nets era is over:

- 6.5 PPG
- 6.3 APG
- 6.2 RPG
- $86.3M made

Insane."

Ben Simmons
Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Simmons finished the season with averages of 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 51 games.

He is currently a free agent on August 4.

