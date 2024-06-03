Fastbreak

NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kyrie Irving Before Finals

Jamal Crawford made an intriguing statement about Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks).

Ben Stinar

May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is headed to his fourth career NBA Finals.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of an outstanding playoff run and has helped lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

They will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Finals with Game 1 on June 6 in Massachusetts.

Before the series begins, NBA legend Jamal Crawford made an intriguing statement about Irving (via Bully Ball with Rachel Nichols and DeMarcus Cousins).

Crawford: "If Dallas wins this series, I think this championship can mean more to Kyrie than the one he got in Cleveland."

Irving was a young star during his three trips to the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He played an excellent role next to LeBron James, and the team won the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (they also came back from being down 3-1).

Jun 8, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) laughs at guard Kyrie Irving (2) during a press conferance after game three of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers won 120-90. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After his tenure with Cleveland, Irving had unsuccessful stints with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

This is his first time getting past the second round without James as his teammate.

Crawford's point is one that not many have brought up, and it is especially true because Irving defeating his former team (Boston) will be a significant storyline (in addition to all of the struggles Irving has faced since departing from the Cavs).

Feb 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As for Crawford, he retired after the 2019-20 season.

The three-time 6th Man of The Year played 20 seasons in the NBA.

