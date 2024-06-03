NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kyrie Irving Before Finals
Kyrie Irving is headed to his fourth career NBA Finals.
The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of an outstanding playoff run and has helped lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
They will now face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Finals with Game 1 on June 6 in Massachusetts.
Before the series begins, NBA legend Jamal Crawford made an intriguing statement about Irving (via Bully Ball with Rachel Nichols and DeMarcus Cousins).
Crawford: "If Dallas wins this series, I think this championship can mean more to Kyrie than the one he got in Cleveland."
Irving was a young star during his three trips to the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He played an excellent role next to LeBron James, and the team won the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (they also came back from being down 3-1).
After his tenure with Cleveland, Irving had unsuccessful stints with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
This is his first time getting past the second round without James as his teammate.
Crawford's point is one that not many have brought up, and it is especially true because Irving defeating his former team (Boston) will be a significant storyline (in addition to all of the struggles Irving has faced since departing from the Cavs).
As for Crawford, he retired after the 2019-20 season.
The three-time 6th Man of The Year played 20 seasons in the NBA.