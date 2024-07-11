NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Reacts To Dejounte Murray's Instagram Post
Dejounte Murray was recently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (via the Atlanta Hawks).
The 2022 NBA All-Star is an extremely intriguing addition to a Pelicans team that already has Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.
Following his first press conference in New Orleans, Murray made a post to Instagram.
Murray captioned his post: "DM5🖤 Official Now New Orleans.. 😈💪🏽 Let’s Turn The City Up!!!! 💯 #504 @pelicansnba"
One person who left a comment was former NBA star Jamal Crawford.
Crawford wrote: "This will be the best chapter to date! 💯💯🙏🏾"
Murray responded: "@jamalcrawford it’s stamped bro!!! Locked in more than ever!!!"
Murray finished this past season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over eight years in the NBA.
The Pelicans are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for Crawford, he is from Seattle (like Murray) and spent 20 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages were 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 1,327 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 74 NBA playoff games (one start).