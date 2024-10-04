NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Reacts To Victor Wembanyama's Instagram Post
Victor Wembanyama is going into his second season in the NBA.
Despite the San Antonio Spurs being among the worst teams in the league last year, Wembanyama proved that he is capable of becoming an NBA superstar.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
After Monday's media day, Wembanyama made a post to Instagram that had over 500,000 likes and 2,500 comments.
Wembanyama captioned his post: "Year 2."
One person to leave a comment was former NBA star Jamal Crawford.
His comment had over 500 likes.
Crawford wrote: "The ONE!!"
Over the offseason, Crawford and Wembanyama spent time together.
Via RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 on June 17: "NEW: Victor Wembanyama posted these pics today on IG. Wemby is training with Jamal Crawford, whose regarded as one of the best ball handlers in NBA history. The Spurs phenom also looks like he’s added serious muscle. Wemby about to ball out for the Spurs."
Crawford is one of the best role players in NBA history.
He won three 6th Man of The Year Awards and spent 20 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.
Wembanyama and the Spurs will play their first game of the new season on October 24 when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.