NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Sends Instagram Message To Josh Smith

Jamal Crawford sent an Instagram message to his former Atlanta Hawks teammate.

Ben Stinar

May 8, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jamal Crawford (11) hugs power forward Josh Smith (5) as the Hawks win the game 100-88 against the Chicago Bulls at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports
May 8, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jamal Crawford (11) hugs power forward Josh Smith (5) as the Hawks win the game 100-88 against the Chicago Bulls at Philips Arena.

Josh Smith was once among the most exciting players in the NBA.

He is most known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks.

Recently, Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast posted a clip talking about Smith.

Teague in the clip: "He was so good. He was one of the most dynamic players I ever played with. He gave no f**ks. Get to the basket, dunk on you, hell of a passer, his basketball IQ was off the charts. He was kind of before his time."

Jamal Crawford, who spent time with Teague and Smith in Atlanta, left a comment on the post for Smith.

Crawford wrote: "@noigsmoove was so underrated. Should’ve been a all star!"

Jamal Crawford's Comment
Jamal Crawford's Comment / July 2024

Smith was the 17th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Hawks (out of high school).

He is from Atlanta and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise.

During that span, the Hawks made the NBA playoffs six seasons in a row (2008-13).

Josh Smith
Apr 27, 2013; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks small forward Josh Smith (5) dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game three in the first round of the 2013 NBA playoffs at Philips Arena.The Hawks defeated the Pacers 90-69. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In 2011, the Hawks had a loaded roster that featured Smith, Teague, Crawford, Al Horford and Joe Johnson.

However, they were never able to get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs during his nine seasons with the Hawks.

Josh Smit
February 14, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Atlanta Hawks power forward Josh Smith (5) dunks to score a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is one of the best players to never make an NBA All-Star Game.

His career averages were 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point range in 894 regular season games.

