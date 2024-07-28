NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Sends Instagram Message To Josh Smith
Josh Smith was once among the most exciting players in the NBA.
He is most known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks.
Recently, Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast posted a clip talking about Smith.
Teague in the clip: "He was so good. He was one of the most dynamic players I ever played with. He gave no f**ks. Get to the basket, dunk on you, hell of a passer, his basketball IQ was off the charts. He was kind of before his time."
Jamal Crawford, who spent time with Teague and Smith in Atlanta, left a comment on the post for Smith.
Crawford wrote: "@noigsmoove was so underrated. Should’ve been a all star!"
Smith was the 17th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Hawks (out of high school).
He is from Atlanta and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise.
During that span, the Hawks made the NBA playoffs six seasons in a row (2008-13).
In 2011, the Hawks had a loaded roster that featured Smith, Teague, Crawford, Al Horford and Joe Johnson.
However, they were never able to get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs during his nine seasons with the Hawks.
Smith is one of the best players to never make an NBA All-Star Game.
His career averages were 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point range in 894 regular season games.