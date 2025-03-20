NBA Legend Joe Johnson Makes Heartfelt Michael Jordan Statement
Joe Johnson is one of the best players in NBA history.
The seven-time All-Star last appeared in a game during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.
Since Johnson had such a long career (18 years), he was able to go up against Michael Jordan during his rookie season.
Johnson was on the Celtics (while Jordan was playing for the Washington Wizards).
In a recent interview with FanDuel TV's Run it Back, Johnson was asked about the moment.
Johnson: "It was surreal. A moment that I still look back on to this day. An idol of mine growing up. I remember when I was growing up there was only a couple channels that you could watch and I think like WGN. The Bulls was on every night. Getting a chance to compete against him my rookie year and it was on TNT, that was a memorable moment for me."
Johnson went on to have a fantastic career with the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets (and Celtics).
His career averages were 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,277 games.
He is also one of the most clutch players of all time.
Via Ballislife.com: "Michael Jordan is the only player in NBA history with more buzzer-beating game winners: MJ (9), Iso Joe & Kobe (8)."
Johnson never won a title, but he was able to appear in 120 NBA playoff games (97 starts).