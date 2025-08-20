NBA Legend John Wall Announces That He Has A New Job
John Wall recently made the announcement that he has retired from playing pro basketball.
The former All-Star played 11 seasons in the NBA (most recently during the 2022-23 season).
Wall wrote (via X): "Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay"
Following the news of his retirement, Wall made the announcement that he already has a new job lined up for the 2025-26 season.
Wall wrote (via X): "A new chapter‼️"
Wall had already been doing television last season for NBA TV.
Via Front Office Sports: "A day after retiring from the NBA, John Wall has joined Amazon Prime's NBA broadcast team as an analyst."
Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman year at Kentucky.
He made the All-Star Game five times in a row (from 2014-18).
During the 2017 season (at 26), Wall had averages of 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field in 78 games.
Via @WizardsMuse1: "john wall was the city
john wall was the leader of the best wizards era since the 70s
john wall still reps the wizards/dc
john wall is the best wizard ever
we have to retire 2"
Wall also spent time with the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets at the end of his career.
Via @ChuckDouglas_: "John Wall.. What a Career!
- 5x All-Star
- All NBA
- All Defense
- Wizards leader in assists
- Wizards leader in steals"