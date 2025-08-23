NBA Legend Julius Erving Made His Feelings Clear About Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is one of the best 25 players in NBA history.
That said, the future Hall of Famer has received a lot of criticism for the way he has changed teams during his career.
In 2023, basketball legend Julius Erving spoke about Durant (in an interview with Joy De’Angela).
Erving: "Look at how many times Durant has hopped around... For real, OKC to Golden State... Now, he's in Phoenix."
De’Angela asked: "So, you don't respect that?"
Erving then shook his head.
To further Erving's point, Durant was recently traded to the Houston Rockets over the offseason (after part of three years in Phoenix).
Via The Houston Rockets (on July 6): "OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired forward Kevin Durant and center Clint Capela via a seven-team trade with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota and Phoenix."
Despite the struggles of his recent teams, Durant is still among the top players in the NBA.
The 36-year-old finished last season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games for the Suns.
That said, they missed the NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament).
As for Erving, the former ABA and NBA star last played in the league during the 1986-87 season.
He won two titles in the ABA (before winning the 1983 NBA Championship).
The 75-year-old spent all 11 seasons of his time in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.