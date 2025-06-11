NBA Legend Julius Erving Makes Exciting Announcement
Julius Erving is one of the most popular athletes in all of NBA (and sports) history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer recently announced that fans will get a chance to meet him (in Philadelphia) later this month.
Erving (via Instagram): "🚨COME HANG OUT WITH ME PHILADELPHIA 🚨
I’ve partnered with @ntlracing to bring you the BEST Father’s Day experience you can ask for.
Come out to Parx racing in Bensalem, PA for a day full of horse racing, good eats, kids activities and meet and greets with other Philly sports legends.
Attendance to Parx Racing is FREE for everyone but check out the link in @ntlracing bio for VIP packages."
Several people left comments on Erving's post.
👑Donald Johnson: "🔥🔥🔥"
@garylwhite: "🔥"
@vegazlife2025: "I’ll be there!!"
The National Thoroughbred League: "THE BEST WEEKEND OF THE SUMMER IS HERE 🔥"
After winning two titles (with the New York Nets) during a five-year ABA career, Erving played all 11 of his NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Over 836 games with the 76ers, Erving averaged 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 26.1% from the three-point range.
He led them to the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via NBA History (on February 22): "Join us in wishing a Happy 75th Birthday to 16x All-Star, 1980-81 NBA MVP, 2x ABA champion, 1982-83 NBA champion and 75th Anniversary Team member... "Dr. J", Julius Erving! #NBABDAY"