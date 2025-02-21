NBA Legend Julius Erving Makes Feelings Clear About Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA.
However, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar has dealt with a lot of injuries over the previous two seasons.
He has appeared in just 18 out of the team's 55 games this year.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer (and 76ers legend) Julius Erving made a very honest statement about Embiid (via SiriusXM NBA Radio).
Justin Termine: "Can you build a sustainable winner at some point around Joel Embiid as your main guy?"
Erving: "If he moves to playing a third of the games, that's not going to happen, and he just got a new contract. You always say well it's not a guy's fault if his bodies betraying him, but that's an excuse... When you're running an organization and you're trying to win championships, and you're trying to be the leader and inspire the other players, then you have to find a way."
Embiid has played all nine years in the NBA for the 76ers.
While he has been among the best players, the franchise has been unable to get out of the second round in that span.
Via StatMuse: "Embiid over the 4-game losing streak:
25 field goals made
36 free throws made"
Right now, the 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-35 record in 55 games.
They will host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
As for Erving, he spent his entire NBA career with the 76ers.
He led the franchise to the 1983 NBA Championship.