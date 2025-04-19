NBA Legend Julius Erving Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Julius Erving was one of the first global superstars in basketball history.
The Philadelphia 76ers legend spent 11 years in the NBA (after an incredible five-year run in the ABA).
Erving still remains active on social media.
The Hall of Famer recently made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 4,900 likes.
Erving captioned his post: "Overcoming adversity isn’t just about survival—it shapes character, fosters personal growth, and instills humility. That was something I could feel radiating from Hershel Greenblatt, a Holocaust survivor whose Jewish family endured unimaginable hardship, hiding in freezing caves in Ukraine to escape the Nazis. It was an honor to be part of this photoshoot with Hershel for the @borrowedspotlight project with @brycethompson and help amplify his incredible story. I’ve met many resilient people in my life, but Hershel’s story is on another level. He carries with him the memory of his courageous parents and dedicates himself to ensuring that future generations never forget the darkest chapters in our history—lest we allow them to happen again. His strength is a lesson for us all: adversity will come no matter what we do. It can break us, but we can come through it and rebuild. Hershel is living proof of the latter."
Many fans left comments on Erving's post.
@odellexec: "Doc, gotta meet you one day. Love MJ, Love LBJ… however, In my mind, You are the GOAT"
@mrojastal: "Two incredible men. It was an honor to meet you both. Thank you for using your platform for such good Dr. J! 🙏"
@jmittelman: "I love this. Thank you, Dr. J!"
@pkeldridge: "I LOVE this post!! Thx Doc for sharing this!👊🏽🙏🏽"
Erving helped lead the 76ers to the 1983 NBA Championship.