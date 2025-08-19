Fastbreak

NBA Legend Julius Erving Posts 76ers-Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Photo

Julius Erving made a post to Instagram.

December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Julius Erving before the in-season tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Julius Erving played all 11 years of his legendary NBA career for the Philadelphia 76ers.

During his second appearance in the NBA Finals (1980), Erving and the 76ers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, Erving made a post to Instagram (with a photo) from that series.

Erving captioned the post: "1980 NBA Finals: Sixers vs Lakers⁣

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"

Many people also commented on Erving's post.

@kvl1984: "The greatest move in the history of any FINALS."

@sixforsixgoat: "One of the most iconic layups ever 🐐💯"

@bangtown66: "Doc taking flight…"

@carlo_benetti: "My son 11 years Old play basket and he has your Sixers jersey #6 You are the 🔝"

Julius Erving NBA
@charles_snell: "At first I was so angry at you for pulling that move on my favorite player @kaj33 , but you flew through the air so gracefully that I had to appreciate your once-in-lifetime talent @JuliusErving 🙏🏾❤️"

@JohnPawl66: "I cried like a little boy, was so happy"

@Ludlow1997: "One of the greatest basketball moves ever."

@BasedIgor: "The GOAT move - you're still my all-time fav Doc!"

Erving would end up leading the 76ers to the 1983 NBA Championship over the Lakers.

His career averages (in the NBA) were 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 26.1% from the three-point range in 836 games.

NBA
Erving also spent five seasons in the ABA.

He won two titles with the New York Nets.

