NBA Legend Julius Erving Posts Larry Bird Photo From 76ers-Celtics Game
Julius Erving is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
The former Philadelphia 76ers superstar last played in the league during the 1987 season.
That said, he still posts content to his social media accounts.
On Friday, the Hall of Famer made a post from a game where he made a shot over Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
Erving wrote: "A moment to remember.
Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images"
Many fans commented on the post.
@brucechikalla: "Their were a lot of great moments to remember Dr. J 😁"
@snip3r_3sss: "Legend! I miss basketball when you played. Today's game is so soft and lacks everything"
@canadablack4u: "Everytime I see pics of the Doc. I get goosebumps and it brings back my childhood. Man I wish I could go back to this era. Things were less complicated back then. 🙏🏽"
@hoop_beyond: "The class and style THE DOCTOR has is as good as it gets! We love you Dr. J!!"
@atomic_ndn: "I can see why Larry wasn't your biggest fan. 😃"
Erving and Bird faced off 68 times over their legendary careers.
Bird had the 35-33 advantage in those matchups.
Erving also spent the first five seasons of his 16-year career in the ABA with the New York Nets and Virginia Squires.
His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 1,243 games.