NBA Legend Julius Erving Reveals Early Thoughts On Charles Barkley
Julius Erving is one of the best NBA (and ABA) players of all time.
Fans don't get to hear from him much, but he recently did an interview with The Mark Jackson Show earlier this year (h/t HoopsHype).
Erving was asked what it was like playing with a young Charles Barkley.
Mark Jackson Jr.: "What was a young Charles Barkley like? Did you know that he was going to be special?"
Erving: "I didn't. I didn't see the whole package until really after I left. There was definitely a transition because we played together three years. The first year he came in, we were the champions. He came in the year after we won the championship... We knew he was raw, but I didn't know he was going to be as good as he ultimately was."
Barkley was the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft out of Auburn.
He spent the first eight years of his career with the 76ers, where he made six of his 11 All-Star Games.
Erving spent his entire NBA career with the 76ers but was only teammates with Barkley for three seasons before he retired.
Barkley went on to have a Hall of Fame career and was arguably even better with the Phoenix Suns (who he led to the NBA Finals).
The 1993 MVP had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 1,073 games.