NBA Legend Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current Player

Julius Erving spoke highly of New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges.

Ben Stinar

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Julius Erving is one of the best 30 players in NBA history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer did an interview with The Mark Jackson Show before the season, and he revealed who his favorite current player is.

Erving: "Kawhi was my guy... Then this load management stuff happened... Mikal Bridges is my guy now. Imma go with Bridges to have a comeback year... He kind of established himself, never missed games."

Bridges is currently in his first season with the New York Knicks after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) over the summer.

Right now, the former Villanova star is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 39 games.

Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) takes a three point shot in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bridges was the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets over seven seasons.

During the 2021 season, the 28-year-old helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.

Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts behind Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Knicks fans, they will likely enjoying hearing that Bridges is Erving's favorite current player.

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games.

Erving played 11 seasons in the NBA (and five in the ABA).

He spent his entire NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 1983 NBA Champion had career averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.

