NBA Legend Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current Player
Julius Erving is one of the best 30 players in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer did an interview with The Mark Jackson Show before the season, and he revealed who his favorite current player is.
Erving: "Kawhi was my guy... Then this load management stuff happened... Mikal Bridges is my guy now. Imma go with Bridges to have a comeback year... He kind of established himself, never missed games."
Bridges is currently in his first season with the New York Knicks after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) over the summer.
Right now, the former Villanova star is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Bridges was the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets over seven seasons.
During the 2021 season, the 28-year-old helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.
For Knicks fans, they will likely enjoying hearing that Bridges is Erving's favorite current player.
They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games.
Erving played 11 seasons in the NBA (and five in the ABA).
He spent his entire NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 1983 NBA Champion had career averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.